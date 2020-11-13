Alabama Supreme Court rejects appeal from Madison County double murderer

The Alabama Supreme Court on Friday rejected an appeal from a man convicted of double murder in Madison County.

Richard Burgin, 55, was convicted for stabbing and killing two brothers, Anthony Jackson and Terry Jackson, in May 2013. The Jackson brothers were working at a weekly food bank at the West Huntsville United Methodist Church when they were murdered.

Burgin was convicted of capital murder in May 2017. He is serving a life sentence.

He previously unsuccessfully appealed his conviction in 2018. Read more here.