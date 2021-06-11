Alabama Supreme Court denies appeal over crash that killed Buckhorn High School teenager

The Alabama Supreme Court rejected a Gurley man's appeal over a fatal crash that killed a Buckhorn High School student.

Court records made public Friday show the state high court denied a Writ of Certiorari in Joshua Getzinger's case.

Getzinger was sentenced to 40 years in prison for leaving the scene of an accident that killed 18-year-old Jordan Collier.

The teen was hit while driving along Maysville Road in December of 2018 and Getzinger was arrested more than a week later.

He remains in the Madison County jail pending his transfer to state prison.

The 47-year-old received a stronger sentence due to multiple other felonies from previous criminal convictions.