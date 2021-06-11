Clear
Alabama Supreme Court denies appeal over crash that killed Buckhorn High School teenager

Joshua Getzinger

Gurley man lost his appeal over crash that killed Buckhorn High School student Jordan Collier in 2018

Posted: Jun 11, 2021 12:29 PM
Posted By: Stephen Gallien

The Alabama Supreme Court rejected a Gurley man's appeal over a fatal crash that killed a Buckhorn High School student.

Court records made public Friday show the state high court denied a Writ of Certiorari in Joshua Getzinger's case. 

Getzinger was sentenced to 40 years in prison for leaving the scene of an accident that killed 18-year-old Jordan Collier.

The teen was hit while driving along Maysville Road in December of 2018 and Getzinger was arrested more than a week later.

He remains in the Madison County jail pending his transfer to state prison.

The 47-year-old received a stronger sentence due to multiple other felonies from previous criminal convictions.

