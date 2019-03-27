Alabama Sunlight Coalition seeks to help citizens with open records accessibility

And just like the media sometimes is denied access to records, you can be, too.

That’s why the Alabama Sunlight Coalition is getting involved. The coalition is a nonpartisan collaborative dedicated to strengthening Alabama’s Open Records Act to bring needed transparency and accountability to state and local government.

The group is hoping to help citizens who have had their open records requests denied or delayed or experienced any other problems with gaining access to records that belong to all Alabamians.

Go to www.alabamasunlight.org to share your story and learn more.

