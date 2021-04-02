Alabama State crushes A&M 15-0

After defeating Alabama State in the first game of their series on Thursday, the Hornets crushed the Bulldogs 15-0 on Friday.

A&M pitcher Michael Hovermill didn’t make it out of the first inning, surrendering seven runs on six hits in two-thirds of an inning.

The sting wouldn’t stop there though. Already down 10 in the third, Trenton Jamison clocked a long ball over the left field fence, adding two more to the board.

A&M would go to the pen, pulling Josue Torres after he allowed four runs in an inning and third. It wouldn't make a big difference because the Hornets would immediately homer off Jason Garcia.

On the other side of the field, Alabama State had no problem keeping the Bulldogs off the board. Breon Pooler went the distance, striking out seven and only allowing one hit in seven innings of work.

The rubber match is slated for 1 p.m. at Toyota Field on Saturday.