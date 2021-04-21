Alabama State Troopers seek van department says hit pedestrian, drove away

Alabama State Troopers are searching for a white commercial van that hit a pedestrian and drove away.

The pedestrian was struck from behind about 6 p.m. Monday on Rustic Cedar Lane near Capshaw Road, about one mile north of Madison, according to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency news release.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Troopers did not provide a condition update on the victim.

ALEA Troopers request anyone with information regarding this crash contact the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Decatur Highway Patrol Post at 256-353-0631. Troopers continue to investigate, and nothing further is available at this time.