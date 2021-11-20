The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a Blue Alert around noon on Saturday.

An Alabama State Trooper was injured and law enforcement is searching for a person of interest who is said to be a serious risk to the public.

Law enforcement is asking for your help in finding Randy Lee Wade, who they believe is connected to an incident that led to the injury of the State Trooper.

According to ALEA, Wade is a black man, around 5'11" and weighs 135lbs.

They say the incident occurred on Friday night around 11:45 pm on Al Hwy 28 & I-20/59 in Livingston.

If you've seen Wade or have any information about his location, you're told to call 911 or 334-676-7250.