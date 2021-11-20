Clear

Blue Alert

Law enforcement is searching for Randy Lee Wade who they believe is connected to the injury of a State Trooper.

Posted: Nov 20, 2021 12:15 PM
Updated: Nov 20, 2021 12:49 PM
Posted By: Grace Campbell

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a Blue Alert around noon on Saturday.

An Alabama State Trooper was injured and law enforcement is searching for a person of interest who is said to be a serious risk to the public.

Law enforcement is asking for your help in finding Randy Lee Wade, who they believe is connected to an incident that led to the injury of the State Trooper.

According to ALEA, Wade is a black man, around 5'11" and weighs 135lbs. 

They say the incident occurred on Friday night around 11:45 pm on Al Hwy 28 & I-20/59 in Livingston. 

If you've seen Wade or have any information about his location, you're told to call 911 or 334-676-7250.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 58°
Florence
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events