On Thursday, an Alabama State Trooper, Sergeant Robert Burroughs, is in intensive care after an EF-4 tornado struck the community of Salem in Lee County.
The trooper's home in Salem is gone, and all that's left standing is the back porch and the family's pool. Now, a Blue Lives Matter flag stands untouched attached to Burroughs' mailbox. We don't know if it survived the storm, or was placed there after.
Volunteers said they met with Burroughs' daughter and found out what they could do to help. They went through a pile of debris to find the mementos the family wanted to save.
Related Content
- Alabama State Trooper remains in intensive care after EF-4 tornado hit Lee County
- Alabama State Trooper injured by EF-4 tornado that ripped through Lee County
- Volunteers working to help survivors after EF-4 tornado ripped through Lee County
- Lee County tornado destruction in photos, videos
- Lee County tornado survivor shares his story
- Former President Bush out of intensive care, making progress
- Madison County groups giving help to Lee County tornado victims
- Utah trooper hit by vehicle
- Together For Alabama, WAAY 31 unite to help Lee County tornado victims
- 23 crosses honor tornado victims in Lee County
Scroll for more content...