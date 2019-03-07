Alabama State Trooper remains in intensive care after EF-4 tornado hit Lee County

On Thursday, an Alabama State Trooper, Sergeant Robert Burroughs, is in intensive care after an EF-4 tornado struck the community of Salem in Lee County.

The trooper's home in Salem is gone, and all that's left standing is the back porch and the family's pool. Now, a Blue Lives Matter flag stands untouched attached to Burroughs' mailbox. We don't know if it survived the storm, or was placed there after.

Volunteers said they met with Burroughs' daughter and found out what they could do to help. They went through a pile of debris to find the mementos the family wanted to save.