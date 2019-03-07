Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort sentenced to 47 months for tax and bank fraud Full Story
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Alabama State Trooper remains in intensive care after EF-4 tornado hit Lee County

The trooper's home in Salem is gone.

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 5:41 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

On Thursday, an Alabama State Trooper, Sergeant Robert Burroughs, is in intensive care after an EF-4 tornado struck the community of Salem in Lee County.

The trooper's home in Salem is gone, and all that's left standing is the back porch and the family's pool. Now, a Blue Lives Matter flag stands untouched attached to Burroughs' mailbox. We don't know if it survived the storm, or was placed there after.

Volunteers said they met with Burroughs' daughter and found out what they could do to help. They went through a pile of debris to find the mementos the family wanted to save.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 48°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events