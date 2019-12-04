Alabama State Trooper involved in crash with 18-wheeler, SUV

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the cause of a multi-vehicle wreck involving a state trooper's vehicle, 18-wheeler, and an SUV.
Officials cleared the scene of US Highway 53 at Taurus Drive just after 8 PM Wednesday night. Crews spent more than an hour at the scene because the state-trooper's vehicle was wedged into the side of the 18-wheeler.
Troopers on scene say there are no injuries and the situation is under investigation. The Madison County Sheriff's Office and Harvest Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene.
All lanes of traffic are open.
