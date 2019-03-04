Clear
Alabama State Trooper injured by EF-4 tornado that ripped through Lee County

Sergeant Robert Burroughs; Courtesy of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

Officials say he is in the Intensive Care Unit.

Posted: Mar. 4, 2019 8:57 PM
Updated: Mar. 4, 2019 9:51 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a state trooper with the Opelika Highway Patrol Post, Sergeant Robert Burroughs, was injured after an EF-4 tornado ripped through the southeastern part of the state on Sunday, March 3.

Officials say Burroughs is in the Intensive Care Unit at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. His wife, Sandi, sustained minor injuries. 

The tornado destroyed Burroughs' home.

