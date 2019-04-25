Alabama State Games coming to Huntsville

The Alabama State Games are coming to Huntsville June 7-9.

All Alabama residents, college students and military personnel who’ve lived in Alabama for at least 30 days prior to the day of competition and meet the specific requirements for their specific sport of interest, can compete. Alabama residents attending college or serving in the military in another state are also eligible to compete.

WAAY 31 is a proud sponsor of the Alabama State Games, which are part of a nationwide network of state games with a national organization called the National Congress of State Games (NCSG). The NCSG is a membership organization comprised of 35+ Summer State Games and 10 Winter State Games organizations and is a member of the United States Olympic Committee's Multi Sport Organizational Council.

Sports at the game include baseball, basketball, diving, kayaking, ninja challenge, table tennis, wrestling and more. Some sports also feature divisions for athletes with disabilities.

Get more information here