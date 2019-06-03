Alabama State Games Opening Ceremonies fit for the Rocket City

In just four days, the inside of the Von Braun Center will be transformed for the Opening Ceremonies of this year's Alabama State Game.

Jason Perkins, Alabama Sports Foundation Vice President of Internal Affairs, told WAAY 31 the Opening Ceremonies try to always showcase what the city and the state of Alabama have to offer.

More than three decades of the Alabama State Games, plus the second straight year in the Rocket City, means the ASF Foundation is going all out.

"This being the bicentennial of the state of Alabama, where the constitution was actually signed right here in Huntsville, as well as the 50th anniversary of the launch and landing on the moon, where the rocket was built right here in Huntsville," Perkins said. "It's a really exciting time, so we're going to try to tie those things into our opening ceremony."

Thousands of athletes from all over Alabama and neighboring states come to compete in the 30 different Olympic style sporting events. All of them are excited about being back in North Alabama.

"It's such an exciting community. There's such great things going on here, obviously with the technology and the Space and Rocket Center, all of these sort of things," Perkins said. "It's a great tourism spot and athletes want to come to a place like this to compete, because they get the chance to be a part of something outside of their sport."

WAAY 31 is a sponsor of this year's Alabama State Games. Opening Ceremonies are on Friday inside Propst Arena at the VBC. The ceremony is from 7 to 8 p.m.