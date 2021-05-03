Alabama State Fraternal Order of Police to honor fallen Huntsville police officer Billy Clardy III

Huntsville Police Officer and STAC Agent Billy Clardy III will be honored Friday as part of the Alabama State Fraternal Order of Police’s memorial service.

The service honors 11 fallen police officers killed in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020. It will be held 11 a.m. Friday on the south lawn of the State Capitol in Montgomery.

Clardy, 48, was shot and killed in December of 2019 while taking part in a drug investigation.

Clardy had worked with the Huntsville Police Department since 2005 and was an Army veteran. He is survived by his wife, Ashlee, and five children.

Gov. Kay Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall are scheduled to be the keynote speakers.

In addition to Clardy, these law enforcement officials also will be honored:

Sergeant Wytasha Carter (2019) Birmingham Police Department

Officer Sean Paul Tuder (2019) Mobile Police Department

Officer William Buechner (2019) Auburn Police Department

Deputy Julius Jamal “Jay” Dailey (2019) Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Investigator Dornell Cousette (2019) Tuscaloosa Police Department

Sheriff John “Big John” Williams (2019) Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office

Officer Nick O’Rear (2020) Kimberly Police Department

Sergeant Stephen Williams (2020) Moody Police Department

Assistant Chief Gail Green (2020) Phenix City Police Department

Sergeant Parnell Guyton (2020) University of Alabama, Birmingham Police Department