Alabama State Fraternal Order of Police reacts after Huntsville police officer found guilty of murder

Following Huntsville Police Officer William Darby's guilty verdict, the president of the Alabama State Fraternal Order of Police said he was disappointed in the verdict.

FOP President Everette Johnson says law enforcement wants to protect their community, but they need to protect themselves as well.

"We have a society now that thinks it's okay to kill police and it's not okay for police to protect themselves, and we feel like Officer Darby was protecting himself. And for the jury to decide this is disappointing, and we will trust the justice system to do the right thing," says Johnson.

Johnson believes Darby's guilty verdict is in part due to society's current perception of law enforcement.

"The vilification of law enforcement, which I think a lot of this probably stems from, is what brings these prosecutions about," says Johnson.

He says police retirement is at an all-time high because officers feel like they don't have the support of their community. He's worried what the future of policing will look like if the negative image of law enforcement is not changed.