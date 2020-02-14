Alabama St. looks to extend streak vs Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M (6-16, 3-8) vs. Alabama State (7-17, 6-5)

Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Alabama A&M. In its last eight wins against the Bulldogs, Alabama State has won by an average of 9 points. Alabama A&M's last win in the series came on Jan. 16, 2016, an 80-75 victory.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Alabama State has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Alabama A&M has leaned on freshmen. Seniors Tobi Ewuosho, Leon Daniels, Brandon Battle, Jacoby Ross and AJ Farrar have combined to account for 66 percent of Alabama State's scoring this season. On the other side, freshmen Cameron Alford, Garrett Hicks, Cameron Tucker, TJ Parham and EJ Williams have collectively accounted for 68 percent of all Alabama A&M scoring, including 79 percent of the team's points over its last five.

RAMPING IT UP: The Hornets have scored 67.1 points per game and allowed 63.6 points per game across 11 conference games. Those are both nice improvements over the 66.6 points scored and 79.1 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.ACCURATE ALFORD: Alford has connected on 25.6 percent of the 78 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 7 over the last three games. He's also made 74.3 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Hornets have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Alabama State has 40 assists on 77 field goals (51.9 percent) over its past three outings while Alabama A&M has assists on 24 of 54 field goals (44.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama A&M has committed a turnover on just 17.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top percentage among all SWAC teams. The Bulldogs have turned the ball over only 11.9 times per game this season.