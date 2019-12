Alabama Sports Writers Association releases first ranking for boy's basketball

The Alabama Sports Writers Association has released its first statewide boys basketball rankings of the season.

The No. 1 teams include two-time defending state champ Mountain Brook in 7A, two-time defending champ Plainview in 3A and defending champ Decatur Heritage in 1A.

Check out the complete initial boys rankings for the 2019-20 season:

CLASS 7A

Mountain Brook (9-1) Hoover (9-3) Lee-Montgomery (8-0) McGill-Toolen (8-4) Austin (8-3) Bob Jones (11-2) Thompson (10-3) Tuscaloosa Co. (9-3) Sparkman (6-6) Fairhope (7-1)

Others nominated: Baker (8-3), Enterprise (6-4), Florence (5-2), Gadsden City (9-5).

CLASS 6A

Mae Jemison (10-0) Buckhorn (10-2) Huffman (8-2) Pinson Valley (8-1) Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (8-2) Oxford (6-1) Hartselle (9-3) Northridge (10-3) Homewood (8-4) Carver-Montgomery (7-5)

Others nominated: Albertville (7-0), B.C. Rain (7-2), Clay-Chalkville (6-3), Cullman (8-3), Eufaula (4-4), Hazel Green (5-3), Muscle Shoals (4-1), Pelham (6-3).

CLASS 5A

Woodlawn (7-4) Wenonah (7-4) East Limestone (8-3) Fairfield (8-2) Parker (7-4) Ramsay (7-3) Greenville (6-2) Briarwood Christian (8-0) Tallassee (9-1) Scottsboro (8-2)

Others nominated: Brewbaker Tech (5-3), Carroll (10-3), Lawrence Co. (8-1), Pleasant Grove (1-0), Satsuma (9-2).

CLASS 4A

Williamson (8-2) Sumter Central (8-2) Anniston (6-3) Hillcrest-Evergreen (1-0) UMS-Wright (11-1) Booker T. Washington-Tuskegee (8-1) Good Hope (9-0) Montogomery Catholic (8-2) Sipsey Valley (9-3) White Plains (4-1)

Others nominated: Brooks (7-0), Danville (6-3), Deshler (4-3), Jacksonville (4-0), North Jackson (8-2).

CLASS 3A

Plainview (7-2) Lauderdale Co. (5-2) Piedmont (0-0) Thomasville (3-0) New Hope (6-3) Slocomb (6-1) Pike Road (6-2) Dadeville (6-4) Mobile Christian (7-4) Opp (1-0)

CLASS 2A

LaFayette (5-0) Vincent (8-1) Tanner (4-0) Chickasaw (6-2) Fyffe (8-0) Calhoun (6-3) Sacred Heart (7-5) Asbury (10-0) Geneva Co. (9-2) Westbrook Christian (5-3)

Others nominated: Luverne (5-0), Section (7-4), Sheffield (8-2).

CLASS 1A