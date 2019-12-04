Alabama Sports Hall of Fame announces Class of 2020

The Board of Directors of the State of Alabama Sports Hall of Fame is pleased to announce the Class of 2020 to be inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame on May 2, 2020. The Class was selected by ballot through a statewide selection committee; votes were tabulated by the firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The newly elected inductees for the Class of 2020 are as follows:

RONNIE BROWN SYLVESTER CROOM DOUG KENNEDY Q.V. LOWE WOODY MCCORVEY JORGE POSADA DUANE REBOUL STEVE SHAW

Starting with the first class in 1969, this will be the 52nd Class inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame. The eight newly elected inductees will bring the total number of inductees to 369.

The 52nd Annual Induction Banquet and Ceremony will be held in the Birmingham Ballroom, at the Sheraton Birmingham Hotel, on May 2, 2020. For more information or to purchase tickets, please contact the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame Museum at (205) 323-6665.

CLASS OF 2020 BIOGRAPHIES