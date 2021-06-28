Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon of Madison County says he won’t seek re-election

Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon of Madison County announced Monday that he will not seek re-election to the Alabama House of Representatives in 2022.

Here’s his full statement:

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to represent the people of District 25 in the House and the citizens of the State of Alabama as speaker, but after four terms it’s time to go home,” he said.

McCutcheon said his sole reason for ending his political career is to spend more time with his family and do some traveling with his wife Deb.

“My health is good, and the time is right to step down.”

McCutcheon was first elected to the House in 2006.

He served as chairman of the House Rules Committee from November 2012 until August 2016 when he was elected speaker.

He was re-elected speaker in 2019.

McCutcheon became speaker at a time when the public’s confidence in state government had been shaken by the expulsion of the previous speaker and the impeachment of the governor.

“It was a difficult time to say the least,” he said. “With prayer, strong leadership, and a positive spirit we made it.”

McCutcheon points to improved taxpayer accountability, better job opportunities, infrastructure improvements, balanced state budgets, and a pro-business environment among his accomplishments.

However, he said working with all members of the House is what he’s proudest of.

“I have nothing but respect and admiration for every member of the House,” McCutcheon said.

“We’ve had our political disagreements, but it was never personal, and I will treasure my days in the House for the rest of my life.”

McCutcheon will remain speaker until the organizational session of the House in January 2023 when a new speaker will be elected.