Alabama Softball wins game one of super regional

An exciting afternoon in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama softball rallied from an early deficit to defeat Kentucky, 4-3, in Friday’s opening game of the Super Regional series at Rhoads Stadium.

Alabama (49-7) fell behind early after Kentucky (43-15) scored a run in the third and added another in the fourth to take the 2-0 lead. A one-out single from Bailey Hemphill in the bottom half of the inning was the Crimson Tide’s first hit of the day, and then back-to-back singles from Kaylee Tow and Jenna Johnson loaded the bases for KB Sides who blasted a triple to left-center to unload the bases and give Alabama the 3-2 lead. A single through the right side two batters later from Maddie Morgan drove in Sides to make it 4-2.

A one-out solo home run in the top of the seventh drew the Wildcats within one and then a pair of singles put the potential go-ahead run on base. A flyout to center brought Kentucky to its final out and then the Tide intentionally walked Kayla Kowalik to set up the force at any base. The next batter took the count full before a called third strike on the payoff pitch ended the game.

Montana Fouts (25-3) earned the complete-game win, striking out 11 for her 20th game with double-digit Ks this season.

Alabama and Kentucky play again Saturday at 1:00 central in Tuscaloosa.