Alabama Softball Wins 2021 SEC Softball Tournament Championship

The following is a release from the University of Alabama:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama softball shut out top-seeded Florida, 4-0, Saturday night to win the 2021 SEC Softball Tournament Championship at Rhoads Stadium.

The tournament title is the sixth in program history, its first since 2012. Alabama remains the only program to win an SEC Tournament on its home field, doing so in 2021 and 2012. The win was the Crimson Tide’s 44th SEC Tournament victory, tying LSU for the most of any team.

Alabama (45-7) shut out Florida (42-9) behind another masterful performance from Montana Fouts (22-3), who went the distance with 11 strikeouts. The complete-game shutout is the first since Tennessee’s Monica Abbott in 2006. Fouts was named the SEC Tournament MVP, striking out a tournament-record 39 batters over her three appearances.

In addition to Fouts, Bailey Hemphill, Alexis Mack and Taylor Clark earned SEC All-Tournament accolades.

As the lower seed batting in the top of the first inning, Alabama took a three-run lead thanks to a clutch squeeze bunt from Jenna Johnson and some heads-up baserunning on a fielding error plated two more runs. An RBI single from Clark in the top of the sixth drove home the fourth and final run, with Fouts and the Tide defense holding the potent Gator offense to just three hits, all singles.

Alabama now awaits its postseason draw with the NCAA Tournament selection show Sunday, May 16 at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2.