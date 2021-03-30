Alabama Shakes drummer's lawyers share information about his child abuse charge

The lawyers for Alabama Shakes Drummer Steven Johnson spoke with WAAY 31 on Tuesday about his child abuse charge.

Nick Lough and Marcus Helstowski say that Johnson has not seen the child involved with the child abuse indictment in over a year.

The indictment was filed back in October of 2020, but Johnson was not arrested on the charge until last week.

The arrest happened just days after a judge awarded Johnson visitation in a separate case with two of his children.

"The judge says yes, he needs to be seeing his children, he gets his children, he gets visitation with his kids, it's restored. And suddenly two days later, he's taken into custody, and now, he's sitting in jail without a bond awaiting a court date," said Nick Lough, one of Johnson's lawyers.

Johnson's lawyers say they are still working to find out where this child abuse indictment came from. He has an arraignment hearing on Apr. 7.