Alabama Shakes drummer Steven Johnson free on bond

Alabama Shakes drummer Steven Johnson is free on bond Wednesday from the Limestone County jail.

Johnson's lawyers say his four bonds totaling $26,500 will be paid later Wednesday and Johnson will be released.

Johnson has been in jail on child abuse charges.

He was not granted bond because of an arrest warrant for violating a protective order.

Nick Lough, Johnson's attorney, says he and Johnson both were not aware of the warrant that put a hold on the bond being set.

"This just came out of the blue and took everybody by surprise. It took him by surprise, it took us by surprise and we immediately tried to take action on it and he's been sitting in jail for 15 days unable to get out ever since. This is a great day for Steven Johnson," Lough said.

The warrant for violating a protective order stems from a private message Johnson sent to a deactivated Facebook account.

The message was intended for his son. Lough read the letter aloud in court. In it, Johnson says how much he misses and loves his son.

The warrant for this was served Tuesday. It is not known whether or not Johnson's son ever received the message.

Johnson's trial is set for May 19.