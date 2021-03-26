Alabama Shakes drummer charged with torture/willful abuse of child, violating protection order

Steven William Johnson, 35, was arrested Wednesday and charged with torture/willful abuse of a child and violation of a domestic violence protection order, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

Johnson, drummer for Athens-based rock band Alabama Shakes, is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

According to court documents, Johnson was arrested after a grand jury indictment.

He has an arraignment hearing April 7.

In March of 2020, he pleaded guilty to violating a different domestic violence protection order in Limestone County.