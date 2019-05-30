Alabama Senate passes bill to reform state parole board

The Alabama Senate has passed a bill that could transform the state’s parole board.

It now heads to Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature.

The bill gives the governor more oversight of the board, stops early paroles, and strengthens victim notifications.

The WAAY 31 I-Team investigation into the parole board began after a horrific murder of three innocent people in Guntersville. Colton Lee, 7, his great grandmother, Marie Martin and their neighbor across the street, Martha Reliford, were murdered at their homes on Mulberry Street in Guntersville last July.

A few days later, Jimmy Spencer was arrested and charged in their murders. We began digging into the parole board's policies and discovered a series of failures that led to Spencer, a violent man, being released and not kept up with.

Jimmy Spencer was supposed to be serving a life sentence. Documents obtained by the WAAY 31 I-Team show Spencer remained a violent man while in prison, with some 50 disciplinary reports. Spencer's original victim, nor the Franklin County District Attorney, were notified about his 2017 parole hearing, which is illegal. Yet, he was still paroled in January 2018. The board sent him to a halfway house, but he walked away from there in February 2018.

Spencer's parole officer failed to keep up with him, and said in his own documents that Spencer was reporting to him like normal, and he did not know he walked away from the halfway house. Then, Spencer was arrested on drug charges and got into a scuffle with Sardis police in June 2018. Those charges should have been a violation of his parole, but, again, the system failed.

One month later, Spencer was arrested for the Mulberry Street murders. Spencer is currently in Kilby Correctional Facility waiting on his trial for the murders.

