Alabama Senate passes bill to allow home delivery of alcohol

The Alabama Senate on Thursday passed a bill to allow home delivery of alcohol.

The bill by Sen. J. T. Waggoner (R) passed with a 26-3 vote.

Senate Bill 126's text says it would allow for "delivery service license issued by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board that would allow the licensee to deliver sealed beer, wine, and spirits from certain licensed retail establishments directly to individuals in Alabama who are at least 21 years of age for their personal use."

Under existing law, delivery of beer, wine and spirits to homes is illegal.

The bill now moves on to the Alabama House. If approved there, it will need to be signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey.

You can read the full bill below: