Alabama Senate passes bill legalizing fantasy sports, ups tax

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Senate has passed legislation legalizing online fantasy sports contests.
Former Attorney General Luther Strange shut down fantasy sports operators like DraftKings and FanDuel in 2016 for running afoul of the state's laws against illegal gambling.
The bill which passed Tuesday 22-8 exempts the online contests from the prohibition against gambling and requires operators to register with the Attorney General's Office.
It allows players who are at least 19 years old to participate.
An amendment passed by the Senate raised the tax on operator's gross revenues from 8 percent to 10.5 percent. The tax contributes to the state's General Fund.
The amended legislation now heads to the House for approval.
