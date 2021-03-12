Alabama Senate bill aims to prevent discrimination based upon hairstyles

A bill proposed in the Alabama Senate is working to stop discrimination based upon someone’s hairstyle.

Senate Bill 265 is sponsored by Democratic Senators Rodger Smitherman, Linda Coleman-Madison, Billy Beasley and Vivian Davis Figures.

The proposal’s text says: “This bill would make it unlawful for a person to deny an individual full and equal enjoyment of public accommodations based upon the individual's hairstyle.”

It would prohibit an employer from discriminating against an applicant or employee because of their race, ethnicity or hairstyle. It would also create a “cause of action against an employer who does so.”

If employers are found to have violated the act, they could be required to compensate an employee for loss of wages, damages caused and legal fees.

The bill would also stop discrimination against a recipient of state or federal assistance because of their hairstyle.

The bill was approved this week by a Senate judiciary committee.

You can read the full text below: