Alabama Senate approves teacher raise, education budget

Senators on Thursday approved the pay raise and education trust fund budget.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 4:57 PM
Posted By: AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Senate has approved a 4% pay increase for teachers and other public school employees as part of a record $7 billion education spending plan.

Sen. Arthur Orr, chairman of the budget committee, said the raise was a start to trying to address a teacher shortage in the state.

The education budget, which is fueled by sales and income taxes, hit a record high after finally rebounding past pre-recession levels of 2008.

The budget provides additional money for prekindergarten, broadband, English language education and to reduce classroom size in grades four through six.

A senator who voted no criticized charter school funding and the lack of a raise for retirees.

