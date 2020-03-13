Clear

Alabama Senate approves medical marijuana bill

Senators voted 22-11 for the bill that now heads to the House of Representatives.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 7:39 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A medical marijuana bill cleared its first floor vote in the Alabama Legislature as advocates hope to make headway after years of setbacks.

Senators voted 22-11 for the bill that now heads to the House of Representatives.

The measure would allow people with a doctor's recommendation to use medical marijuana for 15 conditions - including cancer, anxiety and chronic pain. It also would let them purchase cannabis products at one of 34 licensed dispensaries.

The sponsor of the legislation said he's optimistic about its chances.

