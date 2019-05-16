Clear

Alabama Senate approves measure to abolish state school board

The Alabama Senate has approved a measure aimed at replacing the elected state school board with an appointed commission.

Posted: May. 16, 2019 6:29 PM
Posted By: AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Senate has approved a measure aimed at replacing the elected state school board with an appointed commission.

Senators on Thursday voted 30-0 for the proposed constitutional amendment supported by Gov. Kay Ivey and Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh. The proposal now moves to the House of Representatives.

Members would serve six-year terms and be appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate.

Voters would have to approve the change.

According to the National Association of State Boards of Education, Alabama is one of seven states with an elected board.

Marsh says chronically low test scores demonstrate the need for change.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 87°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

www.waaytv.com/news/moon-landing/ 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events