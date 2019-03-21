Clear
Alabama Senate approves bill to change marriage licenses

It now moves to the Alabama House of Representatives.

Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 3:35 PM
Posted By: AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Senate has approved a bill to abolish judge-signed marriage licenses as some conservative probate judges continue to object to giving marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

Senators approved the bill Thursday on a 26-0 vote. It now moves to the Alabama House of Representatives.

Under the bill, couples would still get a form at the local courthouse to get married, but it would not be called a license.

A few Alabama probate judges for years have refused to issue marriage licenses to anyone so they do not have to give them to gay couples.

Republican Sen. Greg Albritton of Range, who has worked on the bill for several years, said he is trying to reach a compromise so marriage licenses can be issued in all counties.

