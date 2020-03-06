Clear

Alabama Senate OKs bill banning gender treatment for minors

It passed 22-3 and now heads to the House of Representatives.

Posted: Mar 6, 2020 11:05 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Senate has passed a bill that would ban gender therapies such as prescription hormones or gender confirmation surgery for minors.

The legislation would make it a felony for medical providers to prescribe puberty-blockers or hormones to anyone under age 19, or perform gender confirmation surgery on them. It passed 22-3 and now heads to the House of Representatives.

The bill's sponsor is Trussville Republican Sen. Shay Shelnutt. Shelnutt said Thursday that children shouldn't be given “experimental” medications or procedures that could have permanent effects.

Mobile Democratic Sen. Vivian Davis Figures questioned whether lawmakers should restrict healthcare decisions made between parents and children.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events