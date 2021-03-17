Alabama Senate Committee advances lottery bill, keeps casino issue alive

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama Senate committee has advanced a lottery bill as lawmakers try to get the issue of gambling before state voters for the first time since 1999.

The Senate Tourism and Marketing Committee on Wednesday approved a lottery proposal sponsored by Republican Sen. Jim McClendon. However, Tourism Committee Chairman Del Marsh described the bill as a vehicle for negotiations and said lawmakers might revive the issue of casinos along with the lottery debate.

McClendon’s bill would authorize a lottery where tickets could be sold at stores, kiosks and through a phone app.

Alabama voters rejected then-Gov. Don Siegelman’s proposed state lottery in 1999.