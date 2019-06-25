Clear

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill announces campaign for U.S. Senate

Photo: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sos-office/biography

Merrill announced his candidacy Tuesday in a press conference at the Alabama Capitol.

Posted By: AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill is joining a growing field of Republican primary candidates competing for a chance to unseat Democratic Sen. Doug Jones next year.

He said Alabama needs a "proven conservative" in the Senate seat who will support President Donald Trump on immigration, judicial appointments and other issues.

With 100 supporters standing behind him, Merrill said Jones would be better suited to representing New York or California.

The 55-year-old Republican is a former member of the Alabama Legislature.

Also running in the GOP primary are former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne, former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville, legislator Arnold Mooney and businessman Stanley Adair.

