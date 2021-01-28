Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering receives $150,000 donation

The Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering received a six-figure donation today.

The $150,000 check came from AETOS, a Huntsville-based IT company.

"It's an honor for us to be able to support our local community but also to support our local community in education. Education is so important not just to every individual but certainly to the individuals in the fields in which we serve," said AETOS Systems CEO Donna Coleman.

The money will go towards developing a new school building as well as a separate dorm for the students to stay in. Currently, school is held in a one-hallway building on the Oakwood University campus in the interim. But, that isn't stopping the students from learning all about cyber technology.

"They're definitely pursuing a model of education that is definitely within what we view as the leading edge and what the future of workforce and educational development as part of that linked pipeline looks like," said Governor's Office of Education and Workforce Transformation Research and Innovation Analyst Jake Easter.

The school says donations like these are crucial to help build the new campus. That's because as a non-city school, they don't get any local tax revenue to fund anything. Even more, tuition and housing is free for students.

ASCTE currently has about 70 students enrolled. They're looking to get that number up into the hundreds as the school continues to grow.