Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering could be located in Cummings Research Park

The Huntsville City Council will discuss a resolution on Thursday to purchase land for the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering.

If the resolution is approved, the City of Huntsville plans to purchase land in Cummings Research Park, at a cost of no more than $1,800,000. The land will then be donated to build the magnet school.

"More details are yet to come, but this sets the stage," said Kelly Schrimsher, a spokesperson with the city.

In April of 2018, it was mentioned that Cummings Research Park was where the school would likely be built, but nothing had been finalized yet. Senator Arthur Orr, who's the president of the Board of Trustees for the academy, told WAAY 31 on June 13 that a big announcement was coming later in the month, and we might find out where in Huntsville it will be built.

On Wednesday, the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering Foundation said it has an important announcement to make on Friday that includes Senator Orr and Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

WAAY 31 reached out to Senator Orr on Wednesday, but we haven't heard back. We also reached out to the vice president of the school's foundation, but he could not comment.

The Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering will be Alabama's third magnet school free to students from across the state.

