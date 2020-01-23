Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering receives big donations

The Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering received a quarter of a million dollars in donations just 8 months ahead of the start of its first school year.

"It just shows the commitment that the community has so that we're successful," Matt Massey, the president of the school, said.

Michael Kirkpatrick, the president of DESE Research, said his company's planned to be part of the school since the plans for it were released.

"When we heard it was coming to Huntsville we said this is perfect for Huntsville, perfect for Alabama, perfect for the nation and we wanted to be a part of it," Kirkpatrick said.

He said the donation will impact the future of technology in the city and the state

"This is going to be so important, so beneficial many many people in the community are going to support it and the school will need their support," Kirkpatrick said.

Massey said they've already hired most of the faculty at the school.

On Thursday, he said there will be about six to eight full-time faculty members when the school year starts.

The school opened up their early inquiry application for students last week. Massey said they've already had 160 people fill it out.