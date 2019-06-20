Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Grocery store fights leads to 2 meth arrests in Limestone County Full Story

Alabama Republican Roy Moore announces another run for U.S. Senate in 2020

Roy Moore

Check back for updates

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 2:22 PM
Updated: Jun 20, 2019 2:39 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Alabama Republican Roy Moore has announced he is running for U.S. Senate again in 2020 after failing to win the seat two years ago amid sexual misconduct accusations.

Moore announced his campaign Thursday, seeking an eventual rematch against Democratic Sen. Doug Jones. The announcement upends an election viewed by Republicans as a top priority in 2020 and ignores President Donald Trump's warning that he "cannot win."

Moore joins a crowded GOP primary field vying to challenge Jones.

In 2017, Moore narrowly lost the special election to fill the seat that had belonged to Jeff Sessions. He faced allegations of sexual misconduct with teenagers decades ago.

The former Alabama chief justice has a following among evangelical voters after defying federal court orders regarding same-sex marriage and the public display of the Ten Commandments.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Overcast
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Overcast
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events