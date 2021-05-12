Alabama Reps: Huntsville mayor, police chief should denounce officer convicted of murder or resign

State Representatives Anthony Daniels and Laura Hall, The Rosa Parks Day Committee of Huntsville-Madison County, and partnering local civic and social organizations will have a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday.

They plan to call for Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray to renounce their affirmation of Huntsville Police Officer William Darby or to resign.

Darby last week was convicted of the murder of Jeffrey Parker.

After the verdict was announced, both Battle and McMurray released statements saying they disagreed with the jury’s decision and continue to support Darby.

The city has placed Darby on paid administrative leave.

Read more about the case HERE.

Watch the news conference live on WAAYTV.com at 10 a.m. Thursday.