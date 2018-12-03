Clear

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Named as Heisman Finalist

Tua could be the third Alabama player to win a Heisman.

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 7:23 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, Oklahoma's Kyler Murray and Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins are the Heisman Trophy finalists, ensuring a quarterback will win the award for the 16th time in the last 19 years.

Tagovailoa has been the favorite for most of the season, but Murray and Haskins both finished strong. Unlike most seasons, there should be some real drama Saturday night when the Heisman is awarded in New York City.

Tagovailoa and Murray will also face off in the College Football Playoff.

The finalists are determined by the margin of votes received, starting with the third- and fourth-place finishers. Ballots from 928 voters were due Monday.

The last time three quarterbacks were finalists was 2008, when Sam Bradford of Oklahoma won over Colt McCoy of Texas and Tim Tebow of Florida.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

