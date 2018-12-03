Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Faces Ankle Surgery

Alabama Football Sophomore Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa came out of yesterday's SEC Championship game against Georgia in the fourth quarter. The starting QB's ankle was stepped on by an Alabama offensive lineman.

Head coach Nick Saban told reporters during the post-game press conference that Tua actually sprained his ankle in the first half, but continued to play on it.

"So we're going to evaluate his ankle tomorrow, but I don't think it's going to be something that would keep him out," Saban said during the SEC Championship press conference.

During the College Football Playoff Selection Show this afternoon, Saban told ESPN Tua had an MRI this morning which found a high ankle sprain. Tua will undergo surgery on that right ankle where they stick a scope in to see if there is anything majorly wrong it.

Saban said that the star QB will probably be out for two weeks; so he could return to practice by December 16.

"We probably won't practice for a couple weeks anyway," Saban said.

So, this is good news for Tide fans, the QB and front-runner for the Heisman Trophy should be back by playoffs. But let's not forget that yesterday Junior Jalen Hurts, who Tua replaced in last year's championship game against Georgia, came into the game yesterday, helped take the lead, and then secured the SEC title. Hurts definitely a good choice for that critical position.