Alabama Public TV program taking small businesses’ questions about CARES Act

Alabama Public Television is airing a program Thursday night to help small businesses apply for federal funding.

You can watch the Small Business Exchange program on Thursday at 7 p.m. Gov. Kay Ivey and Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth will be on the show.

Experts will be available to answer your questions on how to apply for federal stimulus funding under the new CARES Act. They will be taking questions from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday.

To ask a question, call 1-833-BCA4BIZ (1-833-222-4249).