Alabama Original: Lewter's Family Hardware continues to serve Huntsville 93 years after opening

The store opened in downtown Huntsville in 1928.

Posted: Apr 16, 2021 5:18 PM
Updated: Apr 16, 2021 5:23 PM
Posted By: Luke Hajdasz

Huntsville looks a lot different than it did 93 years ago.

The population has grown, new businesses have started, even the federal government has a stake in the Rocket City.

But, for one hardware store, it might as well be 1928 again.

"It's just the down-home feel. The personalized help that you get. It's not just walking into some big store," said Caleb Hipp, Lewter's Hardware manager.

For three generations, Lewter's Hardware has been a staple of the Huntsville community. Today, brothers Donnie and Matt Lewter own the store.

Their great-grandfather started the company in 1928 on Washington Street in downtown Huntsville.

Although the shop has changed with the times to keep up with demand and customer needs, not much is different from 93 years ago. Maybe just some new products, close to 10,000!

"As Mr. Lewter says 'we carry more stuff than any sensible hardware man ought to,'" said Hipp.

Caleb Hipp, the "Adopted Lewter," is the store manager. He's the go-to when a local DIY-er has a question, and he's willing to help with just about anything.

For close to 100 years, Lewter's Family Hardware has served the Huntsville community, helping customers with everything from plumbing to electrical needs.

Lewter's has a lot more than your basic tools and DIY supplies.

This time of year, employees said their garden and plant business really picks up. They're also one of the few licensed well pump repair shops left in North Alabama.

Longtime customer Jef Park has been coming to Lewter's since he was a little boy. Now, he does property maintenance in the Rocket City. He knows what it's like to run a small business.

"I've been using them ever since, trying to shop local and support local businesses," he said.

They carry branded products, but don't take a corporate name like Ace or True Value. Park says that's what keeps the store so special.

"It's the start of a small business, you know, it's family-owned, been here forever. It keeps the money in the community," he said.

To learn more about Lewter’s, click here.

