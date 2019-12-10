Alabama Offensive Line a Finalist for the Joe Moore Award

The Alabama offensive line has been selected as one of four finalists for the Joe Moore Award, the Foundation for Teamwork announced Tuesday. The Joe Moore Award is presented annually to the nation's top offensive line unit.

The Alabama offensive line has surrendered only 12 sacks in 381 pass attempts this season, ranking fifth nationally in fewest sacks allowed (1.0 per game). The offensive front has opened holes and provided time for an Alabama offense that ranks No. second nationally in scoring (48.3 ppg), third in passing (343.5 ypg) and seventh in total offense (513.3 ypg). According to Championship Analytics (CAI) Alabama is one of the nation’s top teams as it relates to five-plus-yard runs, leading the Southeastern Conference and ranking sixth nationally with 45.4 percent of the team’s rushing attempts resulting in a gain of five or more yards

The award is named after Joe Moore, widely regarded as one of the best offensive line coaches in college football history and is the only major college football award to honor a unit. The award annually recognizes the nation's most outstanding offensive line unit that best displays toughness, effort, teamwork, physicality, tone setting and finishing. Alabama previously won the award in 2015. The winner of the 2019 award will be announced in late December.

Also on Tuesday, junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was named a finalist for the 2019 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame.

Tagovailoa closed out the regular season as the national leader in passing efficiency (206.90) and was seventh in completion percentage, going 180-of-252. The junior also totaled 2,840 yards passing prior to his injury to rank 13th in the country. The reigning 2018 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award winner, Tagovailoa, is the Crimson Tide's lone representative.

The award is presented annually to the most outstanding Polynesian college football player that epitomizes great ability and integrity. Tagovailoa is joined by Bradlee Anae (Utah), Julian Blackmon (Utah), A.J. Epenesa (Iowa) and Penei Sewell (Oregon). The winner of the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award will be announced on December 17.