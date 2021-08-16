Alabama No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 again

Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 preseason college football poll for fourth time in the past six seasons.

The Crimson Tide are the defending national champions.

Alabama received 47 of 63 first-place votes from sports writers and broadcasters who vote in the poll presented by Regions Bank.

Oklahoma is No. 2 with six first-place votes, just ahead of No. 3 Clemson.

Ohio State and Georgia round out the top five. The Big Ten, SEC and Pac-12 conferences each have five teams in the Top 25. The ACC and Big 12 each have three.

The Top 25

1. Alabama

2. Oklahoma

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Georgia

6. Texas A&M

7. Iowa State

8. Cincinnati

9. Notre Dame

10. North Carolina

11. Oregon

12. Wisconsin

13. Florida

14. Miama

15. USC

16. LSU

17. Indiana

18. Iowa

19. Penn State

20. Washington

21. Texas

22. Coastal Carolina

23. Lousiana-Lafayette

24. Utah

25. Arizona State