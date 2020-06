A new Alabama National Guard unit is coming to Decatur.

The announcement was made during a ceremony at Fort McClellan in Anniston on June 7. It's the 142nd Military Police Brigade.

Headquarters will be the Army National Guard armory on Beltline Road in Decatur.

The brigade will be fully-activated on Aug. 8. It’s projected to include approximately 1,000 soldiers.

