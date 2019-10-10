Clear

Alabama NAACP kicks off 67th Annual Convention

The convention will be held in Huntsville this year.

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 12:00 PM
Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:27 PM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

The Alabama chapter of the NAACP is holding its 67th annual convention in Huntsville.

The theme this year is "When we fight, we win". The three-day convention covers an array of topics that impact the African American community as well as the lives of Alabamians. The group's president told us this year they'll focus on registering people to vote, and participating in the census.

"The census determines how much money comes into our communities. So if you hide or don't get counted that possibly will reduce the amount of money that comes into your community." said Bernard Simelton president of the Alabama chapter.

The convention runs through Sunday at the Embassy Suites. Senator Doug Jones will deliver the keynote address Friday.

