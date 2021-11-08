Alabama, Morgan Wallen to headline 2022 Rock the South in Cullman

Alabama and Morgan Wallen will headline Rock The South 2022, organizers announced Monday.

The two-day music festival is set for Aug. 5 and 6 in Cullman.

Formed in Fort Payne more than 50 years ago, Alabama has a catalog of country and Southern rock hits.

Wallen, from Tennessee, is one of the most successful country music artists of the last few years. He’s been mostly out of the spotlight this year due to controversy surrounding his use of a racial slur in a viral video. He has since apologized for his behavior.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Get them HERE.

More from the news release announcing the headliners;

Organizers of Pepsi Rock the South Driven by Mitch Smith Chevrolet will have Morgan Wallen and ALABAMA as the 2022 headliners with other well-known musicians, HARDY, Jamey Johnson, Koe Wetzel, Jimmie Allen, Colt Ford, Matt Stell and Dee Jay Silver playing for festival goers. Many other artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

Morgan Wallen staked his claim as Country Music’s next superstar with over 4 BILLION streams, multi-Platinum certifications, and four consecutive chart-toppers. Wallen’s album Dangerous: The Double Album, debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and was the biggest streaming week for a Country album in history. It includes another record-breaking achievement in one of TIME's Top 10 Songs of 2020, “7 Summers” – which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart – as well as 3X PLATINUM Diplo collaboration, “Heartless,” and recent PLATINUM chart-topper “More Than My Hometown.”

“Morgan Wallen is one of the most highly-acclaimed rising stars in country music, and we are excited to welcome him to Rock The South to join our best lineup to date,” said Shane Quick- Partner-Pepsi Rock the South. “He has been our most requested artist in the eleven-year history of the festival, and we are excited to give our fans what they have been asking for.”

Building on the best year yet for the festival, the Pepsi Rock The South team is also investing over $1 million in improvements to the facility.

“Alabama weather in the summer can be unpredictable, and the Pepsi Rock The South team is making enhancements to the entire venue,” said Quick. “These changes include more parking options, additional restrooms and RV upgrades.”

Pepsi Rock The South was founded in 2012 to celebrate the spirit of people helping people and continues to support charities that help people every day in local Alabama communities.

“Cullman is our home, and we want to enhance the beautiful space that has hosted Rock The South for the past ten years,” said Quick. “As the festival has grown in size during the past decade, we have been able to explore and expand on ideas for needed enhancements.”

As fans experience improvements at Rock The South, they will also enjoy the music from arguably one of the best known bands in country music history – ALABAMA, who is thrilled to be playing in their home state. The band’s claim to fame includes 21 straight #1 hits, a record that will probably never be equaled in any genre. Their rocking edge broadened country music’s audience and led to 73 million albums, the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Attendees will also enjoy the music of singer/songwriter HARDY. Nominated for three 2021 ACM Awards, one of CRS’ 2021 New Faces of Country Music, a CMA Triple Play award recipient and a Vevo DSCVR artist, HARDY was also named 2020 AIMP Songwriter of the Year. He has helped write eight #1 singles for artists such as Blake Shelton, Chris Lane, Jameson Rodgers, Florida Georgia Line, Morgan Wallen and his own first-ever #1, PLATINUM “ONE BEER.”

To round out the lineup, Jamey Johnson, Koe Wetzel, Jimmie Allen, Colt Ford, Matt Stell and Dee Jay Silver will also take the stage. Jamey Johnson co-wrote several chart-topping hits, including George Strait’s “Give It Away” and Trace Adkins’ “Ladies Love Country Boys, while also exercising his own musical chops with hit songs such as “The Dollar.”

Rock The South 2022 will also feature Koe Wetzel, a Texas-born singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer who kicks out hard rock hooks with a twang bred in rough and tumble dives. Since 2015, Wetzel has sold over 200,000 units independently and cranked out 100 million streams.

Multi-platinum recording artist and songwriter Jimmie Allen made history as the first Black artist to launch a career with two consecutive No. 1 hits off his 2018 debut album Mercury Lane– the first being his debut single “Best Shot,” which claimed the No. 1 spot on Country radio for three weeks, and second being “Make Me Want To.”

Colt Ford consistently blazes his own trail. By doing so, the Georgia singer, songwriter, rapper, musician, performer has sold over 3 million albums, attracting millions of followers on social media, and hitting 1 billion-plus streams. Additionally, he co-wrote Jason Aldean’s #1 hit “Dirt Road Anthem” and Brantley Gilbert’s #1 hit “Country Must Be Country Wide” as a behind-the-scenes force in the studio.

It was a love song that catapulted Matt Stell to country music success in 2019 via his massive hit “Prayed for You,” a life-changer of a song that spent two weeks at the number one spot.

First DJ ever signed to a major Nashville Record Label, RCA Nashville, Dee Jay Silver has been a top touring DJ, remixer, producer for the past 15 years, having played in premier venues in virtually every major market in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

Tickets will go on-sale on November 9 at 10:00 AM CST at http://www.rockthesouth.com. General admission tickets start at $89, and VIP tickets start at $299. This year’s VIP attendees will enjoy an upgraded experience from past years, including a parking pass, cooled tents to escape the August heat, private restrooms, and private access to concessions. Each ticket tier has limited quantities available, so purchasing tickets early will offer attendees the best price.

Additional Rock The South artists will be announced in the months leading up to the event.