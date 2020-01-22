Pelham police need help finding a missing 13-year-old girl, Amberly Nicole Flores.
Amberly is a Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’1” and weighs 115 pounds.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Amberly was last seen wearing a white jacket, blue jeans and carrying a pink backpack in the area of Green Park South Mobile Home at 7 a.m. on Jan. 21 in Pelham.
If you have information, call Pelham police at 205-620-6550 or 911.
Related Content
- Alabama Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old girl last seen in Pelham
- Emergency Missing Child Alert canceled after 2 Alabama girls found
- Fire Alert issued for all of Alabama
- State Of Alabama issues Amber Alert
- North Alabama employers discuss child care issues
- Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issues alert for Louisiana man reported missing
- Body found in Owens Cross Roads was 13-year-old girl
- ALEA issues missing children alert for 4 Arab brothers
- Alabama AMBER Alert: 2-year-old girl reported missing was found safe
- Authorities locate missing child
Scroll for more content...