Alabama Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old girl last seen in Pelham

Amberly Nicole Flores

If you have information, call Pelham police at 205-620-6550 or 911.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 2:24 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Pelham police need help finding a missing 13-year-old girl, Amberly Nicole Flores.

Amberly is a Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’1” and weighs 115 pounds.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Amberly was last seen wearing a white jacket, blue jeans and carrying a pink backpack in the area of Green Park South Mobile Home at 7 a.m. on Jan. 21 in Pelham.

