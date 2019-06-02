Alabama Men’s Basketball welcomes Villanova transfer Jahvon Quinerly

University of Alabama head coach Nate Oats announced the addition of guard Jahvon Quinerly, a transfer from Villanova who will continue his playing career with the Crimson Tide men’s basketball program. Quinerly played one season with the Wildcats and will have three years of eligibility remaining once he suits up for Alabama.

Rated by ESPN as the No. 5 best “sit-out transfer” in the nation, Quinerly played in 25 contests at Villanova during the 2018-19 campaign while fighting through several nagging injuries. He averaged 3.2 points in 9.1 minutes per contest during his rookie season. His best game of the year came against UConn in Madison Square Garden on Dec. 22 when he finished with 10 points and four assists in 25 minutes of action – all season-high numbers.

Coming out of Hudson Catholic High School in Hackensack, N.J., Quinerly was rated as a five-star prospect and earned a spot in the 2018 McDonald’s All-American game. ESPN ranked him as the No. 26 overall player in the 2018 class. He was also a two-time New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year and averaged 20 points, six assists and two steals a game in each of his final two seasons in high school.

Quinerly is the seventh newcomer to make up the 2019 Alabama men’s basketball signing class, joining junior James Rojas (Jamestown, N.Y./Hutchinson CC), graduate transfer guard James “Beetle” Bolden (Covington, Ky./ West Virginia) and freshman Raymond Hawkins (Oakland, Calif./Findley [Nev.] Prep) as spring signees. Last fall during the early signing period, the Tide inked a trio of ESPN Top-100 players in forward Juwan Gary (Charlotte, N.C/West Charlotte) and guards Jaylen Forbes (Florence, Miss./Florence) and Jaden Shackelford (Hesperia, Ca./Hesperia).