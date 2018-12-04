Alabama Men's Basketball falls to Georgia State

The Alabama men's basketball team fell to Georgia State, 83-80, Tuesday night in Coleman Coliseum.
Big night from senior, Donta Hall, who registered his third double-double of the season putting up 11 points and collecting 11 rebounds. Hazel Green grad, Kira Lewis Jr., added 19 points.
Tide host Arizona this Saturday in Tuscaloosa.
